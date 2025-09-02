Indian Envoy to Canada attends Nagar Kirtan celebrating 421st Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib in Montreal

Ottawa [Canada], September 2 : The Indian High Commission to Canada attended the 17th Nagar Kirtan organised by Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha in Montreal to mark the 421st Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Chinmoy Naik highlighted the teachings of community unity and harmony during the event.

The High Commission tweeted, "Attending the 17th Nagar Kirtan organized on Aug 31 by Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha in Montreal, to celebrate the 421st Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji, Acting HC Chinmoy Naik highlighted its teachings of community unity and harmony and of practicing humility, compassion & seva in our daily lives."

https://x.com/HCI_Ottawa/status/1962670848420282736

This comes as on August 14, local media reports from Canada had emerged where a video purportedly showed an Indian couple facing racial harassment.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing, "On Canada, again, as far as the safety and security of our nationals are concerned, we take them very seriously. Our mission, as well as our consulates, are in close touch with the community members. Whenever an issue arises that needs to be flagged for security purposes, we address it. We take it to the local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action."

According to the official website of Peterborough Police, an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

As per the police, an investigation into the incident, which occurred on July 29, 2025, was initiated on August 8. The investigation included viewing videos, some of which were circulating on social media, which included hate-based language.

"As a result of the investigation and following consultation with the Crown Attorney's office, an 18-year-old male from the City of Kawartha Lakes has been charged with Utter threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm. The accused has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court on September 16, 2025. While there is no specific charge for hate crime in Canada that applies to this incident, there is a hate crime element to this case, and that will be addressed as the case moves through the court process", the statement said.

