Indian envoy to UN briefs visiting parliamentary delegation on 'multi-faceted' bilateral ties

New York, Oct 28 India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, briefed the visiting Indian delegation on the multi-faceted nature of India-UN partnership.

The 13-member delegation is led by BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari. They met the Indian envoy on Monday (local time) to discuss the India-UN relations.

Taking to X, Ambassador Harish said, "We gain a lot from their leadership. A great opportunity for the Team Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York to learn from their perspectives."

Harish expressed delight in welcoming the delegation as the UN celebrates the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and International Law Weeks during its Committee season.

"UN benefits from India's Parliamentary democracy. Confident that their leadership will help us represent India in the best manner possible and benefit us as we work towards the goals set by our leadership," the Ambassador stated.

The delegation led by Purandeswari also includes BJP MPs Rekha Sharma, Dilip Saikia, Bhola Singh, Saumitra Khan, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak, YSR Congress Party MP Mithunreddy, DMK MP P. Wilson, Tamil Manila Congress MP G.K.Vasan, Trinamaool Congress MP Sajda Ahmed, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party MP Indra Hang Subba and DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

The 13-member delegation is currently visiting the United Nations for a series of important engagements.

"This diverse group of lawmakers, representing different political parties and ideologies, exemplifies the strength of India's democratic system as they come together to represent our nation on the global stage. It's also worth mentioning that Sri Harish hails from Vijayawada, adding a local connection to this significant diplomatic mission," Purandeswari said in a post on X.

Ambassador Harish also accompanied the Parliamentary delegation in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the UN North Lawns. He stressed that Gandhi's principles serve as a guiding light for all member states to work towards the goals of ensuring international peace and security and sustainable development for all.

