Indian envoy to UN, Indian Consulate in San Franciso pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

New York [US], October 3 : Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 2.

Paying homage to the Gandhi statue at the UN building in New York, Ambassador Harish said that it is a "constant reminder" that "peace is the way."

"Began International Day of Non-Violence by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi ji. His presence in the UN building is a constant reminder of following his path of truth & non-violence and that "Peace is the way". Look forward to our discussions on Gandhian values and UN Charter today," Ambassador Harish said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Later in the day, he participated in an event commemorating International Day of Violence at the UN building and emphasised that it reaffirmed the "universal relevance of non-violence to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding."

"Participated in a discussion on Gandhian values and the UN charter at the @UN

today. Only befitting that UN proclaimed Gandhiji 's birth anniversary as the International Day of Non-Violence The commemoration helped us in reflecting on his life and reaffirming the universal relevance of non-violence to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding around the world," Ambassador Harish said in a separate post.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco, K Srikar Reddy, accompanied by consulate officers, paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco.

"On the occasion of the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Consul General Dr K Srikar Reddy, accompanied by consulate officers, paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco. Located in a city known for its diverse culture and history, the statue serves as a reminder of the values of truth, tolerance, and compassion that Gandhi championed," the Consulate General said in a post on X.

In a post on X, the United Nations highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's commitment to the principle of non-violence and said, "Wednesday's International Day of Non-Violence marks the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, a leader who remained committed to the principle of non-violence, even in the most difficult circumstances."

"On the International Day of Non-Violence, we commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, and reaffirm the values to which he dedicated his life: equality, respect, peace, and justice. Our world today is bristling with violence. Across the globe, conflicts are raging. From Ukraine, to Sudan, the Middle East, and far beyond, war is creating a hellscape of destruction, destitution, and fear. Inequality and climate chaos are undermining the foundations of peace. And hate whipped up online is spilling over onto the streets," the UN said in a statement.

The UN statement also emphasised the 'Summit of the Future' held last month in New York and stressed working towards transforming the commitments made during the meet into a reality.

"Last month's Summit of the Future offered hope. Countries came together to lay the groundwork for a renewed multilateralism, equipped to support peace in a changing world. That includes a renewed focus on the underlying causes of conflictfrom inequality to poverty and division. Now we need countries to transform those commitments into reality," the statement mentioned.

"Gandhi believed non-violence was the greatest force available to humanitymore powerful than any weapon. Together, let's build institutions to support that noble vision," the statement added.

