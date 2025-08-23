Indian envoy to US holds talks with lawmaker Stevens on bilateral partnership

Washington DC [US], August 23 : Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Friday (local time) held talks with Michigan's Lawmaker Haley Stevens on India-US bilateral economic partnership amid economic concerns over US President Donald Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on India due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Kwatra also apprised her of India's hydrocarbon purchases from the US.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a useful conversation with Haley Stevens, Ranking Member Research and Technology Subcommittee. We discussed the US-India bilateral economic partnership, including our fair and balanced trade engagement. Apprised her of India's significant hydrocarbon purchases from the U.S. as an important component of India's energy security. Thanked her for her steadfast support of the relationship."

Kwatra also held talks with Lawmaker Claudia Tenney on US-India bilateral relations. He highlighted India's hydrocarbon purchases and their impact on India's energy security.

In a post on X, he said, "Had an in-depth conversation with Claudia Tenney. We discussed US-India bilateral relations and the importance of fair and balanced trade ties. Highlighted India's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as an important component of India's energy security."

Earlier on Thursday, Kwatra held talks with US lawmaker Josh Gottheimer on balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade ties between US and India. He shared the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including trade in oil and gas.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Appreciated my conversation today with Josh Gottheimer, Ranking Member of the National Security Agency & Cyber Subcommittee House Intelligence Committee. Shared updates on the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including two-way trade in oil and gas and balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade ties."

The engagement comes amid economic concerns over US President Donald Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on India due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Later on Thursday (local time), in what is perhaps the sharpest attack on India regarding Russian oil purchase, the White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro claimed India was "perpetuating" the Ukraine War by purchasing discounted Russian crude oil.

Alleging that India has been acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin," Peter Novarro said India's purchase is allowing Russia to fund its war efforts in Ukraine, while New Delhi is reaping profit from the transactions.

