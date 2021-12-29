Indian equities up marginally in early trade

New Delhi, Dec 29 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded marginally higher on Wednesday.

At 10.15 a.m., Sensex traded at 57,993 points, up 0.2 per cent from its previous close of 57,897 points.

Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,247 points, up 0.1 per cent from the previous close of 17,253 points.

Indusind Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, SBI Cards, United Breweries, Piramal Enterprises were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the contrary, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Interglobe Aviation, Hindalco, and Gail India shares were the top losers during the period.

