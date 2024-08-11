Indian Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Nepal; aims to advance mutually beneficial cooperation

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 11 : Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, for a two-day official visit, with an aim to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.

Misri is in Kathmandu at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Sewa Lamsal.

The Foreign Secretary was welcomed by Nepali Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal at the VIP Lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

The Foreign Secretaries of both the nation "will discuss various matters on further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation", according to the release issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The Indian embassy in Nepal took to X, and stated, Foreign Secretary of @VikramMisri

arrives in Kathmandu for an official visit from 11-12 August 2024. Warm reception by Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal @sewa_lamsal."

The embassy further stated that Misri's visit underlines India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level bilateral exchanges & underlines India's commitment to its #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," the embassy added.

Foreign Secretary of 🇮🇳 @VikramMisri arrives in Kathmandu for an official visit from 11-12 August 2024. Warm reception by🇳🇵Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal @sewa_lamsal. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OrweesMgaC— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 11, 2024

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal.

Moreover, the Foreign Ministry of Nepal also stated that the "visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of visits between two friendly neighbours."

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary of India will also call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal and no agreements or decisions would be made, a source privy to the issue from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu confirmed to ANI.

"It will be an introductory visit and courtesy call from Indian Foreign Secretary. No official engagements would be made during the visit," the source confirmed to ANI.

The Foreign Secretary of India is scheduled to leave Kathmandu on August 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor