Indian Foreign Secretary Misri to embark on official visit to Nepal from Sunday

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 9 : Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to embark on an official visit to Nepal on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

In a release, the Foreign Ministry announced that the Indian FS will embark on two-day official visit to Nepal at invitation of his Nepali counterpart.

"At the cordial invitation of the Foreign Secretary, Sewa Lamsal, the Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri, is paying an official visit to Nepal on August 11-12, The two Foreign Secretaries will discuss various matters on further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation," the release stated.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary of India will also call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal and no agreements or decisions would be made, a source privy to the issue from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu confirmed to ANI.

"It will be an introductory visit and courtesy call from Indian Foreign Secretary. No official engagements would be made during the visit," the source confirmed to ANI.

The Foreign Ministry of Nepal also stated that the "visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of visits between two friendly neighbours."

The Foreign Secretary of India is scheduled to leave Kathmandu on August 12.

In July, he also visited Bhutan, which was his first visit abroad after taking over as Foreign Secretary, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in an official release

During his visit, Misri co-chaired the third Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five-Year Plan in Bhutan.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden co-chaired 3rd Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan. Reviewed implementation modalities & cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under 13 FYP period," the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said on X.

Further, the two sides expressed satisfaction with several development projects implemented under the 12 FYP.

Moreover, the two secretaries also virtually inaugurated 19 schools in Bhutan.

"The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated 19 schools in Bhutan, which were constructed during the 12th FYP period," the embassy stated.

Misri assumed charge of Foreign Secretary of India on July 15, this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor