Indian, French Navy hold 17th Staff Talks; discuss ongoing naval activities, new avenues of cooperation

New Delhi [India], February 8 : The 17th Indian Navy (IN) and French Navy (FN) held discussions on the ongoing naval activities and new avenues of cooperation including operational, training and Subject Matter Expert exchanges in New Delhi.

The 17th Indian Navy and French Navy staff talks were held from February 6 to 7 in the national capital.

The meeting was co-chaired by Rear Adm Nirbhay Bapna, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff - Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence and Rear Adm Jean-Marc Durandau, Director of International Engagements, French Navy.

"Broadening the scope of naval engagements, the Staff Talks encompassed fruitful discussions on ongoing naval activities & new avenues of cooperation including operational, training & Subject Matter Expert exchanges," the Indian Navy shared a post on X.

Moreover, the talks witnessed active participation from both sides.

According to the post by the Indian Navy, both sides acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two navies and agreed to enhance collaboration and interoperability in the maritime domain.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the staff talks, Rear Adm Jean-Marc Durandau, Director International Engagements, FN called on Vice Adm Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on February 7.

They underscored the high level of synergy and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the French Navy.

He also visited the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC IOR) on February 6.

The Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), hosted by the Indian Navy, was established by the Government of India in 2018 to address this need to promote collaboration for maritime safety and security.

