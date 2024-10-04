Indian government reiterates support to deepen partnerships with Sri Lanka: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 4 : The Ministry of External Affairs in its weekly briefing outlined the details from EAM Jaishankar's official visit to Sri Lanka.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "In the morning he (EAM S Jaishankar) met with his counterpart, the Sri Lankan foreign minister and thereafter he called on the Sri Lankan president where he conveyed the wishes of our President and Prime Minister and our deep desire to build on our strong partnership with Sri Lanka, take this partnership forward, do all that we can to strengthen our age-old friendship, relationship and our warm ties."

The Indian delegation discussed various themes with the Sri Lankan government as a part of EAM Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka.

Out of the various topics discussed, on the issue of the South China Sea, Jaiswal said, "We stand for freedom of navigation."

He also said, "We want that all the disputes in the region be resolved through peaceful dialogues and we stand for the international rule-based order that we follow."

Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Friday. During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

After the meeting the Lankan President said in a post on X, "Pleased to recieve Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today, during his official visit to Sri Lanka. Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in multiple sectors. Dr. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery. The importance of continued bilateral collaboration mutually beneficial issues was also discussed."

Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath, where both leaders discussed a range of matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed India's continued support for Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding, emphasising the importance of their bilateral partnership.

"Concluded wide-ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo. Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities. Reviewed various dimensions of the India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India's continued support to Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties," Jaishankar wrote on X.

On September 22, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Dissanayake on his poll win and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focuses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

