Indian helicopters carry out rescue operations in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 30 : The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said on Saturday that Chetak helicopters carried out rescue operations for people affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

The embassy said that India stood firmly with Sri Lanka.

"Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant carried out search and rescue sorties in Sri Lanka today, supporting people affected by Cyclone Ditwah. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time, working together to save lives and extend timely relief," the Embassy said.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu saving lives. Indian National Disaster Response Force personnel who arrived in Sri Lanka earlier today, are actively conducting rescue operations in inaccessible areas affected by flooding, bringing stranded people to safety. Evacuations to continue overnight in close coordination with Sri Lankan authorities," the Embassy added.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the NDRF personnel were in action in Sri Lanka.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu: National Disaster Response Force personnel in action in Sri Lanka. Helping with rescue and relief efforts to evacuate stranded people," the MEA said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant took off for conducting rescue operations in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Jaishankar added that the helicopters had Sri Lanka Air Force personnel onboard.

In a post on X, he said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu: Two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant took off for Search and Rescue Operations with Sri Lankan personnel onboard."

The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said that under the Neighbourhood First policy, India sent two aircraft carrying over 20 tonnes of relief supplies.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu standing strong with the people of Sri Lanka! Two aircraft carrying 20+ tonnes of relief supplies and NDRF teams landed in Colombo early this morning, ready to support ongoing search and rescue efforts across Sri Lanka," the Embassy said.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu continues in full swing. Two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant have joined Search and Rescue operations, with Sri Lankan personnel onboard. Amid the severe flooding and widespread damage, India is working closely with Sri Lanka to support rescue and relief efforts."

Meanwhile, Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Satyanjal Pandey met stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

