Indian High Commission celebrates 10th National Ayurveda Day 2025 in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 23 : The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), High Commission of India, Dhaka, organized a special programme to commemorate National Ayurveda Day 2025, bringing together dignitaries, medical experts, yoga practitioners, and members of the Bangladeshi youth delegation in a vibrant celebration of India's ancient wellness traditions.

This year's theme - "Ayurveda for People, Ayurveda for Planet" - emphasizes Ayurveda's contribution not only to individual well-being but also to ecological balance and sustainability.

Delivering the welcome address, Ann Mary George, Director of IGCC, highlighted that India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a shared heritage of traditional medicine. Ayurveda has been practiced in Bangladesh for centuries and continues to play a significant role in the health and well-being of the people. Alongside Unani, Yoga, and Homoeopathy, Ayurveda remains an integral part of Bangladesh's health policy. With many medicinal plants common to both countries due to similar geo-climatic conditions, there are vast opportunities for collaboration in research and innovation.

She also highlighted that many Bangladeshi students travel to India to pursue studies in traditional medicine, further strengthening the knowledge and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

George reaffirmed that India remains committed to working closely with Bangladesh to promote cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine through research, education, and exchange of best practices.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Sarik Hasan Khan, Vice Principal of the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College, Dhaka, who emphasized the role of Ayurveda and Unani systems in preventive healthcare.

The programme also featured a short film on the "Journey of Ayurveda", followed by an impressive Yoga demonstration by Shahanaz Parvin Shikha, Yoga Instructor at IGCC, and an interactive yoga session led by Farhana Sultana Karim, founder of Yoga Bliss, Dhaka.

The celebration also linked Ayurveda to the broader vision of a healthier India under the Swasth Bharat Yojana, which strengthens healthcare infrastructure, builds disease surveillance networks, supports biomedical research, and promotes the "One Health" approach linking human, animal, and environmental well-being.

The celebration of National Ayurveda Day 2025 at IGCC Dhaka reflected the enduring relevance of Ayurveda and traditional medicine in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, while offering holistic approaches to health and sustainable living.

