Indian High Commission celebrates International Day of Yoga in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 21 : High Commission of India celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday in Dhaka.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma noted that Yoga has become a way of life for millions around the world, with Yoga connecting them across borders, cultures and beliefs.

High Commissioner said that Yoga's universality was captured in this year's theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" which symbolized Yoga's role as a connector between individual wellness and global sustainability.

He noted, "As we commemorate this year's International Day of Yoga, we are reminded of the enduring bonds of cultural affinity between our two countries, their strong historical and people-to-people ties, and their relationship founded on the shared sacrifices during Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971". High Commissioner hoped that Yoga will be yet another unifying bond between the peoples of the two countries in their shared pursuit of wellness and harmony.

In her remarks, Director of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre Ann Mary George said that this was the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga. It was in September 2014 that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi proposed declaring an International Day of Yoga during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. Soon afterwards, in December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly, by consensus, declared June 21 to be celebrated as the International Day of Yoga every year.

The event included participation by a large number of Yoga enthusiasts from

Bangladesh who participated in a practice session based on the Common Yoga Protocol. Many prominent Yoga institutions of Bangladesh also presented Yoga demonstrations highlighting the benefits of Yoga. Senior Yoga practitioners over the age of 70 were felicitated at the event.

Besides Yoga enthusiasts and institutions, the event was attended by a number of eminent cultural personalities, artists, media persons, professionals, scholars and youths of Bangladesh.

