Indian High Commission in Bangladesh releases helpline numbers for Indians

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 7 : Amid the political unrest in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has said that it continues to remain operational and released helpline numbers for Indian nationals who reside there.

According to sources, the diplomats and officials of the Indian High Commission continue to remain in Bangladesh, while non-essential staff and their families returned on Wednesday morning.

The sources said, "To reiterate all the helplines of HCI Dhaka are working. The helpline numbers are being shared again below for reference: +8801958383679 +8801958383680 +8801937400591."

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh continues to remain operational despite the country facing a fluid political situation, with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests on August 5. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

Amid political turmoil in Bangladesh, an Air India flight from Dhaka carrying 199 passengers and six infants landed in Delhi early this morning. Air India operated a special charter flight at short notice despite infrastructure challenges at Dhaka Airport late last night and landed in Delhi early this morning, as per information provided by sources.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals of which about 9000 are students, while ensuring the country that the government is in close contact with the Indian community in Dhaka. Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the bulk of the students returned to India in July.

"We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there of which about 9000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also mentioned that the government is monitoring the situation with regard to the minorities living in Bangladesh. Jaishankar noted that ties between India and Bangladesh are exceptionally close.

He said that in addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, India's diplomatic presence in Bangladesh included the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh PM President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh President's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin, made the announcement.

