Indian High Commission in London celebrates successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

London [UK], August 24 : The Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

People at the High Commission raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the Moon.

ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also congratulated India on Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing and said ‘Badhai Ho’.

“A big moment for India for the world and…” Ellis wrote on X. “Badhai Ho”

“Touchdown! Congratulations to India and@isro on making history with the successful #Chandrayaan3 mission - a giant step forward for the whole world,” the British High Commission said on X.

Director of Championing Space at the UK Space Agency Professor Anu Ojha OBE also congratulated India on the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

He said that the successful landing of Chandryaan-3 in the southern polar region of the moon is evidence that we are living in a new space age.

“Congratulations to India on this amazing feat of engineering and perseverance. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in the southern polar region of the moon is further evidence that we are living in a new space age, with space agencies and companies across the world setting their sights on the Moon and beyond," Anu Ojha OBE said in a statement.

He further said, "This current crop of missions is focused on new areas of opportunity — there are important scientific discoveries to be made about the presence of water on the lunar surface, which could support humans to live and work there for extended periods of time."

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India’s spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO’s long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including schools science centres, and public institutions. ISRO made the live action available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor