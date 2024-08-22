Indian High Commissioner meets Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 22 : Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Thursday paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to work with Dhaka.

"HC Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, today. Reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of the peoples of India and Bangladesh for peace, security and development," posted the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on X.

Notably, the interim government headed by Mohd Yunus, under the control of the Bangladesh Army, has been grappling with the situation and trying to restore order after days of lawlessness and violence in the country after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Bangladesh witnessed several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus after Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee Bangladesh after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement.

Earlier today the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti River in Tripura has not caused the current flood situation in districts on Bangladesh's eastern borders.

"We would like to point out that the catchment areas of Gumti River that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed the heaviest rains of this year over the last few days," the MEA said in a release.

It also mentioned that the catchment areas of the Gumti River that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed the heaviest rains of this year over the last few days. The flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam.

The Ministry also asserted that the Dumbur dam is located quite far from the border - over 120 km upstream of Bangladesh. It is a low-height (about 30m) dam that generates power that feeds into a grid from which Bangladesh also draws 40 MW of power from Tripura.

"Along the about 120 km river course, we have three water level observation sites at Amarpur, Sonamura, and Sonamura 2. Heavy rainfall has been continuing since 21 August in the whole of Tripura and adjoining districts of Bangladesh. In the event of heavy inflow, automatic releases have been observed," it said.

"Amarpur station is in part of a bilateral protocol under which we are transmitting real-time flood data to Bangladesh," it added. It also pointed out that data showing a rising trend has been supplied to Bangladesh up to 1500 hrs on August 21. At 1800 hrs, due to flooding, there was a power outage leading to problems in communication. Still, we have tried to maintain communication through other means created for urgent transmission of data, it said.

"Floods on the common rivers between India and Bangladesh are a shared problem inflicting suffering to people on both sides and requires close cooperation towards resolving them. As two countries sharing 54 common cross-border rivers, river water cooperation is an important part of our bilateral engagement. We remain committed to resolving issues and mutual concerns in water resources and river water management through bilateral consultations and technical discussions," the MEA added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor