Indian in dock for alleged $1.8mn fraud in Nigeria

Abuja, Nov 28 An Indian national in Nigeria has been in the dock for allegedly committing a financial fraud to the tune of 816 million naira ($1.8 million).

The country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Chandra Singh at the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja, on 19 counts bordering on bribery and retention of stolen property preferred against him.

The prosecution accused Chandra of influencing his employee to award the supply contract worth 451 million naira to Neo Paints Nigeria Limited, and another contract worth N365 million to his personal company CVN Engineering Limited, on or before January 2021.

The court was told that the defendent has also retained a sum of $4,150 belonging to African Natural Resources and Mines Limited.

Chandra pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Urging the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre following his not guilty plea, EFCC Counsel Bilikisu Buhari said: "We are also ready to open trial and have witnesses in court."

The alleged offences violated Sections 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, and Section 83 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011, an EFCC statement read.Defence counsel Hassan Olanrewaju, however, informed the court of the bail application for his client, and requested a short adjournment to enable him prepare for the trial, the EFCC statement said.

"I was only served with the amended information and proof of evidence this morning in court, and it will only be fair to be given time to prepare," Olanrewaju said.

Justice Ijelu adjourned the case till November 30 for the hearing of bail application and commencement of trial and remanded Chandra to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos.

