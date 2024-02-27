"Indian investors important to us, they will strengthen our ties," says Oman official

Muscat [Oman], February 27 : Saleh Hamood Al Hasani, the advisor to the Chairman Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in Oman, hailed the ties between New Delhi and Muscat and said that Indian investment will drive growth in multiple sectors.

He elaborated on multiple Indian investments in the fields of steel and green energy, adding that this growth will help strengthen ties between the two nations.

Speaking to ANI, Al Hasani said, "Oman and India have very strong relations and are partners. This relationship is not just of today; it has been strong for a long time. Therefore, we look at the Indian market. It is a very important market. There are certain sectors which we really think are the driver, anchor project to come to Oman."

He said that there are certain companies which have already invested in Oman in a lot of different sectors.

"If we talk about the economic zone and the free zone, we do have a few Indian investors who are already in Oman. They are doing a lot of different investments, not just in the investment climate...but also in projects, whether it is in Duqm, in Salalah, in Sohar," he said.

The advisor to the Chairman Public Authority further said that the Indian investors are driving certain sectors in Oman which will strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

"We have Jindal, who is coming into the industrial green steel in Duqm. We have another company called ACME, which is exploring green hydrogen. And there are other companies which are yet to come and settle in Duqm, for example. The Indian investors are important to us. They will drive certain sectors because they are the pioneer in that. With that, we will definitely strengthen the relation between the two countries," Al Hasani added.

