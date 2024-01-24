Indian lawyer gets prestigious "Freedom of the City of London" award

London [UK], January 24 : An India-born prolific lawyer, Ajit Mishra, was conferred with the "Freedom of the City of London Award" at Guildhall on Wednesday for his outstanding contribution to legal and public life.

Mishra is the founder and chair of the UK-India Legal Partnership (UKILP). He is a dual-qualified lawyer and corporate partner at Knights. With more than two decades of professional experience in leading M&A and commercial transactions between India and the UK, Mishra has been a partner and head of the India desk at some of the best domestic and international law firms. He has acted for international companies investing in the Indian market and is also Chair of the India Chapter of the Centre of Commercial Law Studies (Queen Mary College, University of London).

UKILP, a dynamic networking platform, is rapidly gaining prominence as a leading hub for senior lawyers, fostering connections between the legal communities of India and the UK. Established with the primary goal of enhancing understanding and collaboration within the common law system, this platform stands out for its inclusive ethos and is actively dedicated to promoting the rights of women and young lawyers in the legal sector. As one of the fastest-growing networks in its category, UKILP serves as a vital bridge, facilitating meaningful interactions and knowledge exchange among legal professionals.

Ajit's nomination for the "Freedom of the City" award came from Chris Hayward, the esteemed City of London Corporation's Policy Chairman, and Shravan Joshi, Deputy Chair of the civil affairs committee. The award, given by the City of London Corporation, dates back to the 13th century and is bestowed upon individuals who make an outstanding contribution to London and public life.

Expressing his gratitude, Ajit Mishra said, "I am humbled to receive the Freedom of the City of London award. I started my legal career in the City of London, and it's a proud moment to be recognised by the City."

Notable recipients of this award are the first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru, former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher, the first Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew, First President of South Africa Nelson Mandela besides contemporary statesmen like John Kerry, former US Secretary of State; modern legends such as Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, Nobel Prize-winning mathematical physicist Professor Sir Roger Penrose, Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Oxford Project Lead who spearheaded the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, England football captain Harry Kane and England cricketers Sajid Mahmood and Ebony Rainford-Brent.

Ajit, in 2009, received the prestigious "National Law Day Award" from the then President of India, Pratibha Patil as a "Role model for young lawyers" and has been recently conferred with Best M&A Lawyer of the Year, 2020 by Business World and "Lawyer of the Year 2019" by Asian Voice in London.

Excited about his latest achievement, Ajit expressed his gratitude to the City of London for acknowledging his work.

