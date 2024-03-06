Indian man drafted into joining Russian army killed in war with Ukraine

Moscow [Russia], March 6 : An Indian national who was drafted into the Russian army on the pretext of a job has been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Russia said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Asfan, who lost his life in the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that they are in touch with the family and Russian authorities and are making efforts to send his mortal remains to India.

"We have learned about the tragic death of an Indian national, Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," Indian embassy in Russia posted on X.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs urged citizens to stay away from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine after reports emerged that Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army.

It said that the Indian Embassy has taken the matter to the Russian authorities for their early discharge.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaishwal said in a statement.

It added, "We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict."

Mohammad Sufiyan, from Hyderabad, is one of the many youths who were allegedly duped by some agents and drafted into fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.

Sufiyan's family has urged the central government as well as the Ministry of External Affairs to safely evacuate the youths trapped in Russia and also take strict action against the agents.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also pointed out the issue and urged the Centre to speak with the Russian government and bring back the youths.

"The Narendra Modi government should hold talks with the Russian government and bring back the 12 youths trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war," AIMIM posted on X.

Imran, the brother of Sufiyan, toldabout all the events that happened.

"My brother was taken by Baba Blocks Company, which has offices in Dubai, Delhi, and Mumbai. The first batch went out on November 12, 2023. A total of 21 youths were sent, and Rs 3 lakh was taken from each one of them. They were made to sign an agreement in Russia on November 13," he said.

He said that the agents told the youth that they would get the job as army helpers, but they were eventually drafted into the army and were deployed inside the Ukrainian borders.

Pointing out that they have not been given any assistance or concrete help, he urged the External Affairs Ministry to help them secure the release of youths trapped there.

"We have requested at the Embassy, but there has been no response for over a month. We have written multiple letters to the Ministry of External Affairs as well, but have not got any response. We received a response from the 'MADAD' portal that the documents have been sent to Russian authorities and their response is awaited," Imran said.

"Now, only the government and the External Affairs Ministry can help us. We would like to urge the government to evacuate the youths stuck there and then take strict action against these agents," he added.

