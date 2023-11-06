Indian man sentenced to life for stabbing wife to death in Florida

New York, Nov 6 An Indian man has been sentenced to life in the US state of Florida for fatally stabbing his 26-year-old wife 17 times and then driving over her body before fleeing from the scene in 2020, a media report said.

Philip Mathew pleaded no contest to the first-degree murder of Merin Joy, who was planning an escape from an abusive relationship, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported last week.

According to police, Mathew blocked Joy's car in with his vehicle at the parking lot of Broward Health Coral Springs hospital, where she worked.

He then slashed her repeatedly and drove over her body on the ground before driving off, police added.

After the incident, one of Joy’s colleagues said that Mathew drove over her “like she was a speed bump,” and as they rushed to her aid, Joy could only cry to them over and over, saying “I have a baby,” the news report said.

Joy revealed the identity of her attacker before succumbing to her injuries, which eventually led to Mathew's arrest.

On November 3, Mathew also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to life in state prison with no possibility of release, plus the maximum five years for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The decision was made to waive the death penalty because of the certainty of the life sentence and because the defendant was giving up his right to appeal, said Paula McMahon, spokeswoman for the State Attorney’s Office.

"Joy’s mother is “glad to know her daughter’s killer would remain the rest of his years in jail and she’s relieved to know the legal process is over," Joby Philip, Joy's cousin, told the Sentinel.

