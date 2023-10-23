Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan celebrates its 61st raising day

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 23 : The Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan on Monday celebrated its 61st raising day in the presence of Finance Minister of Bhutan, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Indian Army said.

The Haa Mela celebrations were held from October 20-22.

An archive exhibition, showcasing the history of Indo-Bhutan relations, was put on display for the general public for the first time.

"Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan celebrated its 61 years of raising with the conduct of Haa Mela Celebrations from 20-22 Oct 2023.

Lynpo Namgyel Tshering, Hon'ble Minister of Finance of the Royal Govt of Bhutan, was the Chief Guest on the occasion," posted Additional Directorate General of Public Information on X.

"Various teams from #India and #Bhutan showcased their skills in front of a mega gathering.

The Chief Guest also inaugurated a popular #IMTRAT Archive Exhibition which showcased the history of #IMTRAT & Indo-Bhutan relations to the general public for the first time," the post added.

The Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), established in 1961-62, is a training mission of the Indian Army in Bhutan. IMTRAT is responsible for the training of the personnel of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) and the Royal Bodyguard of Bhutan (RBG).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor