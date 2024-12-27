Indian Minorities Federation marks 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Dubai Gurudwara

Dubai, Dec 27 On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) on Thursday organised an event at the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple in Dubai, the first Sikh gurudwara in the UAE, to commemorate the enduring sacrifice of the courageous Chhote Sahibzades, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who stood firm for their faith and principles against tyranny, inspiring generations with their courage, to instil their legacy in the hearts of Indian youth across the globe.

Besides Sikh community leaders, members of Indian Diaspora belonging to different communities and religions, and thought leaders from Indian and international communities from all over UAE in larger numbers, the dignitaries who were present at the event included Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and convenor of Indian Minorities Federation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul General, Consul (Passport, Attestation and Press, Information & Culture) and Appellate Authority (RTI), Surender Singh Kandhari and the Chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple.

On the occasion, Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards were also conferred by IMF on 15 exceptional children of the Indian diaspora belonging to different communities and religions in UAE to inspire youth to uphold the principles of resilience and unity and pay a tribute to Chhote Sahibzades whose unparalleled courage, sacrifice, legacy resonates universally.

The awardees included nine boys and six girls from various religious backgrounds, highlighting the spirit of unity and resilience that transcends cultural and religious boundaries.

Of the 15, 10 are Hindu, three Sikh, one Muslim, and one Jain.

The Veer Bal Diwas Bravery awardees included Taksh Jain, Vidyuth Balaji, Jaivardhan Nawani, Abhiraj Manikoth, Aradhya Rai, Vivan Bansal, Anahad Singh, Avi Puri, Gopikha Sivakumar, Kiara Kaur, Adel Eshan Abdul Rahman, Ananya Manikandan, Gurkamal Singh, Akshara Roy and Sinjini Debnath

Besides an Ardaas (a ceremonial prayer) to seek blessings for peace, unity, and resilience and a Kirtan performance in memory of the Chhote Sahibzades, Langar was also served later by IMF as part of the Veer Bal Diwas.

On the occasion, members of the Indian Diaspora in UAE said by observing Veer Bal Diwas, the nation has made a new beginning under the leadership of PM Modi to bow to the sacrifices laid down in the past and take infinite inspiration from the exemplary courage of Chhote Sahibzades.

They said 'Veer Bal Diwas' establishes the role of the young generation in the destiny of the nation and under PM Modi’s leadership today’s youth is also taking India forward with the same determination.

The recipients of the Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards said with his vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, PM Modi is creating vast opportunities for the youth of Bharat, irrespective of religion or caste, with a clear roadmap to develop new capabilities in the youth of the 21st century.

They said PM Modi's dedication to the nation is inspiring them to contribute to further developing India and serve the country with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas', to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Members of the Indian Diaspora praised PM Modi's vision to make youth-centric policies and encourage their participation in all spheres of nation-building. The diaspora members hailed the decision by PM Modi to make youth the strong pillar of Viksit Bharat and through various initiatives taken by the Modi government such as Start-up India, Offering Internships, Skill Development, encouraging their participation in research & innovation the government is trying to full fill the aspirations of today’s youth.

Members of the Sikh community in Dubai and UAE extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the historical step to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas worldwide as a celebration of the heritage of the Sikh Gurus and a symbol of the never-say-die attitude for the protection of Bhartiyata.

They said Chhote Sahibzades had sacrificed their lives for the protection of national integration and PM Modi gave the right tribute from the Nation to their supreme sacrifice by declaring December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas.

Indo-UAE diaspora belonging to various minority communities said India has gained a global stature under PM Modi’s leadership and this has instilled a sense of pride among the Indian diaspora about their own heritage.

They said the Indo-UAE bilateral ties have touched greater heights under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ever-strong ties across different sectors including fintech, clean energy and climate action, food security, digital payments, investments, defence and cyber security.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor