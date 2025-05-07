Indian missile strike targets terror infra, Pakistan Deputy PM calls it 'act of war'

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 : Shortly after Indian missile strikes targets 9 key sites linked to terror groups deep inside Pakistan, the Pakistani side has described the strike as an 'act of war'.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday also claimed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond in accordance with international law.

"In an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan's sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Jammu and Kashmir," Dar said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic. We strongly condemn India's action, which is a violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations," he added.

Dar's statement follows confirmation from the Pakistani military that Indian missile strikes hit Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur. Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, "All of our air force jets are airborne, Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing."

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

US President Donald Trump also responded to reports of Indian missile strikes inside Pakistani territory, saying that the development was expected and urging a swift end to hostilities.

"We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.

The US State Department also acknowledged the situation but refrained from offering an immediate assessment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor