Indian mission condemns "brutal, heinous" attack leading to "tragic death" of Indian student in US

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], January 30 : In a shocking and deeply distressing incident, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed profound anguish over the "brutal attack" that resulted in the death of Indian national and student Vivek Saini in the United States.

The consulate condemned the heinous act in the "strongest terms," shedding light on the horrifying nature of the incident.

According to a statement released by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, it has been reported that the US authorities have arrested the accused and are actively investigating the case. The consulate is closely monitoring the developments and ensuring that justice is served.

A post by the Indian Mission in Atlanta on X read, "We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of India National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns the attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case."

Immediate action was taken by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, as they promptly got in touch with Saini's family right after the incident occurred. The consulate has been providing continuous consular assistance to the family of the deceased and remains in close contact with the grieving family to offer support during this difficult time.

The Consulate General's post concluded, "The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family."

Notably, an Indian student was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, but the date of the incident can't be confirmed.

The man seen attacking Saini is reportedly a homeless person.

A person familiar with the case toldthat police authorities acted firmly on the visual evidence of the case, and arrests were made promptly.

The mortal remains of the victim, being an Indian citizen, were sent back to Vivek's family in India on January 24, the person added.

