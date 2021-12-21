Indian mission in Kathmandu inaugurates Enterprise India Exhibition's opening ceremony

Embassy of India headed by Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya C.Khampa inaugurated the opening ceremony of the Enterprise India Exhibition being held at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall, Kathmandu from 21-23 December 2021.

Further, Charges d'Affaires Namgya C. Khampa interacted with the Indian and Nepali companies participating in it.

She also encouraged the organizers to explore B2B partnerships with Nepali entrepreneurs in order to strengthen commercial linkages between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Enterprise India 2022 is being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

Further, the exhibition is aimed at promoting Brand India and enhancing bilateral trade and investment by creating awareness of business opportunities available on both sides.

Also, the Exhibition therefore particularly aims at facilitating joint ventures, technology transfer, marketing arrangements as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

