Indian Mission in Toronto condoles deaths of nationals in Brampton fire

Ottawa, Nov 28 The Indian Consulate General in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Indian nationals in a devastating fire in Brampton, Canada. The mission said it has reached out to the affected families and is providing all necessary assistance to them.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives of Indian nationals in the devastating fire incident in Brampton. The Consulate conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stands with them in this moment of immense grief. We have reached out to the family, and all required assistance is being extended to them,” the Indian Consulate General in Toronto, on Friday, posted on X.

The incident occurred on November 20 in Banas Way in Brampton, where a rapidly spreading blaze trapped several family members inside, according to local media reports.

Five members of an Indian family, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed in the incident. All the victims belonged to Guram village in Ludhiana.

Those killed were identified as Harinder Kaur, her daughter-in-law Gurjeet Kaur, her two-year-old grandson Bantbeer Singh, and her niece Anu.

Three other family members, including Harinder’s daughter Arshveer Kaur, her son Amritveer Singh, and five-year-old grandson Jorawar Singh, were severely injured and were taken to the hospital. Arshveer, who was nine months pregnant, survived after jumping from the roof in a desperate attempt to save her life, but lost her unborn child. Arshveer’s husband, truck driver Jugraj Singh, was at work when the incident occurred.

Investigators have not commented on the possible cause of the fire; however, Canadian police official Tyler Bell said earlier this week that, so far, nothing suggests criminal activity.

Last week, addressing reporters, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown conveyed his condolences to the victims and their families.

“Words don't really do justice to how sad this fire is. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the broader community at large as they navigate this challenging and devastating incident,” Canadian Broadcasting Corporation quoted him as saying.

