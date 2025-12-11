Indian missions across globe celebrate Diwali's inclusion in UNESCO list

Kingston, Dec 11 Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrated the inclusion of Diwali in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity -- marking the global recognition of one of India's foremost cultural and spiritual festivals.

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India's Diwali, were examined during the week-long key session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which began at Delhi's Red Fort on Monday.

In Jamaica, the Indian High Commissioner, Mayank Joshi and Eric Falt, Regional Director of the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, join the Indian Community to celebrate the occasion at India House in Kingston.

As part of the celebrations, the Embassy of India in Chile organised an event at the Santiago Hindu Temple, illuminated with diyas, vibrant lights, devotional prayers and worship of various Hindu deities, symbolising the universal message of light over darkness and harmony over division.

"We thank the Indian community and friends of India in Chile for joining us in marking this global recognition of one of India's most cherished cultural traditions," the Indian Embassy in Chile posted on X.

In Hungary, the premises of the Indian Embassy in Budapest were lit up in vibrant lights, marking the joyous occasion. Indian Ambassador to Hungary, Anshuman Gaur and Embassy officials welcomed the Indian community and friends of India in Hungary to celebrate not just a festival, but a heritage that now belongs to humanity.

Meanwhile, in Canada, braving heavy snow and extremely low temperatures, High Commissioner of India to Canada Dinesh K. Patnaik and his wife, along with members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India, lit diyas and candles at the iconic Ottawa sign -- highlighting the festival's growing global recognition.

Furthermore, in Indonesia, the Consulate General of India and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Bali organised an event titled 'Deepavali Goes Global', honouring its new UNESCO recognition.

Addressing the gathering, India Consul General in Bali Shashank Vikram highlighted that Deepavali's global significance has been underlined along with its important message of victory of Dharma over Adharma, a common thread that binds the traditions of India and Indonesia.

The event featured a vibrant showcase of culture, dance and community spirit, reflecting the shared heritage that continues to unite both countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor