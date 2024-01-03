Indian Missions in Vancouver, New York and Nicosia bag One District One Product award

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Consulate General of India in Vancouver, the Consulate General of India in New York and the High Commission of India in Nicosia, Cyprus bagged the National One District One Product Awards in the 'Missions' category for championing the creativity and dynamic craftsmanship of Indian artisans at the global level.

The awards were given by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at a ceremony at the Bharat Pavilion in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Vocal for local, local goes global! Congratulations @cgivancouver, @IndiainNewYork and @HCI_Nicosia for receiving the One District One Product (ODOP) award for 2023 for promotion of these products abroad. OSD (ER & DPA) P. Kumaran received the award from EAM @DrSJaishankar and CIM @PiyushGoyal on behalf of the winners," posted the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, on X.

The One District One Product (ODOP) Awards were launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal. These prestigious awards aim to recognise and honour those who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments within their respective Districts, States/UTs, and International Missions abroad in achieving economic development through the ODOP approach.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, numerous initiatives have been undertaken by various ministries of the Government of India. One such initiative is the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The ODOP initiative aims to foster socio-economic development in all districts of the country. The idea is to select, brand, and promote One Product from each district of the country to identify and solve problems associated with each of the chosen ODOP products at all points in their respective supply chains to increase their market accessibility and harness their export potential.

With an objective of enhancing the product, bettering the life of the producer and improving the process, the interventions undertaken by the ODOP team encompass the development of all aspects of the district.

Under the ODOP initiative, all products have been selected by states and UTs by taking into consideration the existing ecosystem on the ground, products identified under Districts Export Hubs (DEH), and GI-tagged products. The finalised list is communicated to DPIIT by the relevant Department of States/UTs. All activities, including exhibitions, capacity building, etc., are undertaken at the state/UT and district level in consultation and coordination with the States/UTs.

