Indian missions worldwide mark International Gita Mahotsav, showcasing its timeless wisdom

Nairobi, Dec 1 Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrated International Gita Mahotsav, reflecting on the timeless relevance and enduring wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita in contemporary times.

In Kenya, as part of the celebrations, the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, in association with the Hindu Council of Kenya, organised an event featuring a video message of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar delivered on the occasion of the 10th International Gita Mahotsav.

Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Adarsh Swaika thanked the Hindu Council for partnering with the mission and expressed appreciation to representatives of associations and organisations in Kenya that are involved in the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita.

The event reiterated the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, which continues to be relevant in the present day and age.

According to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, discourses on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and chanting of shlokas were presented by representatives and students of ISKCON, Chinmaya Mission, Bhakti Marga and the Hindu Council of Kenya.

The International Gita Mahotsav is currently being held in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from November 15 to December 5. The Gita Mahostav is celebrated to promote Bhagavad Gita's teachings of duty, righteousness, and knowledge on the Ekadashi (11th lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Margashirsha (Indian Calendar) when Lord Krishna delivered the eternal sermons of Gita to Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Additionally, in the United States, coinciding with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, the Consulate General of India in Houston joined Geeta Pariwar in the US in celebrating Geeta Jayanti at Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Houston.

Addressing the event, Indian Consul in Houston Prashant Sona emphasised that the teachings of the Gita are not only a spiritual guide but also a living cultural heritage of India that continues to inspire harmony, responsibility and resilience in modern life.

“ At Vitthal Rukmini Mandir, collective recitation and reflections on the Gita brought these timeless teachings into focus—clarity in decision-making, balance amid success and failure, and compassion in action,” the Indian Consulate General in Houston posted on X on Monday.

