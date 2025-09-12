Indian national brutally killed in Texas, Consulate assures support to family

Houston, Sep 12 An Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah, was tragically killed at his workplace in Dallas, Texas, in a shocking act of violence. The Consulate General of India in Houston confirmed the incident and expressed condolences to the victim's family.

In a post on social media platform X, the Consulate stated:

“Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely.”

Nagamallaiah was attacked with a machete and beheaded, allegedly after an argument with his employee.

According to local authorities, 50-year-old Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was involved in a workplace dispute at a motel where he and the accused, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, were employed.

The altercation reportedly began when Nagamallaiah instructed the accused not to use a malfunctioning washing machine and asked another staff member to translate the message.

This reportedly upset Cobos-Martinez, who then armed himself with a machete and attacked Nagamallaiah multiple times. Despite efforts to escape, the victim was pursued by the accused. Nagamallaiah’s wife and 18-year-old son, who were present at the site, tried to intervene but were unable to stop the assault.

Police reports indicate that the accused carried out further acts of violence before being apprehended by law enforcement near the scene. He was found in possession of the weapon and taken into custody immediately.

Local media reports suggest that surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts played a key role in the swift arrest. The Dallas Police Department is continuing its investigation and has confirmed that charges will be filed.

The Indian Consulate in Houston has assured the victim's family of all possible assistance, including coordination with local authorities and support with legal and logistical matters.

Authorities are calling for a thorough and impartial investigation.

