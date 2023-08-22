Indian national shot dead, another injured in Mexico robbery

New York, Aug 22 An Indian national was shot dead and another injured after being ambushed and robbed by a group of bikers in Mexico City.

Confirming the incident, which took place on August 19 in the capital city's Algarin neighbourhood, the Indian Embassy in Mexico asked authorities to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

"In an extremely regrettable & heart-wrenching incident,an Indian national living in Mexico has been tragically shot dead," the Embassy posted on X on Sunday.

"Embassy & @IndianAssoMex are in touch with his family & extending all support. We're demanding Mexican authorities to apprehend the culprits at the soonest."

The unknown assailants robbed $10,000 from the Indian nationals, who had exchanged the money at a place near Mexico City International Airport, the El Universal newspaper reported.

Police said there were four bikers on two motocycles, who attacked the Indians and fled the scene.

One of them lost his life due to the shots he received, and another was treated at the scene, without injuries, the report said.

According to the police, the foreigners did not speak Spanish, but they found identification among their belongings.

Posting again on X on Monday, the Indian embassy said it is working with the law enforcement in Mexico to nab the culprits.

"In the extremely regrettable & tragic death of an Indian national shot by unknown assailants in Mexico City, the Embassy is in constant touch with the law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits at the soonest & give justice to family of the victim," it added.

The Indian community in Mexico is small, numbering about 8,000 with about one fifth of them in Mexico City, and the rest spread in Guadalajara, Monterrey, Cuernavaca, Queretaro, Cancun.

The bulk is formed by IT professionals working for IT companies like TCS, Infosys and Wipro.

Others comprise executives of Indian and international companies, academicians, and some businesspersons mostly in pharmaceuticals, textile and garment business.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor