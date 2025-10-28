Indian National Stabs Two Teens With Fork on Lufthansa Flight From Chicago to Germany

An Indian national was booked for allegedly stabbing two teenage boys with a metal fork onboard a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany on Saturday, October 25, according to international reports quoting the Department of Justice. The incident occurred after the meal served on the Lufthansa Flight 431.

After the incident, the plane was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where the 28-year-old accused, identified as Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, was arrested. Usiripalli was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to harm while travelling on an aircraft under U.S. jurisdiction.

Also Read | Thane Crime: Man Stabbed by Three After Refusing to Host Diwali Party in Bhiwandi.

According to the complaint, Usiripalli allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy in the shoulder while the victim was sleeping on the flight, then he stabbed a second 17-year-old boy seated nearby, striking him in the back of the head with the same fork.

Prosecutors said that when flight attendants intervened, Usiripalli made a gun gesture with his hand, placed it in his mouth, and pretended to pull the trigger before slapping a woman sitting next to him and attempting to strike a crew member.

Usiripalli had entered the US on a student visa and was most recently enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies, but no longer has lawful immigration status.