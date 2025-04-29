Indian Naval Officer pays courtesy visit to Maldives defence officials

Male [Maldives], April 29 : The Commanding Officer of INS Kochi, an Indian naval ship, on Monday, paid a courtesy call on senior defence officials of the Maldives in Male.

He met with Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Chief Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, Vice Chief of Defence Force (VCDF) Brig Gen Ahmed Ghiyas, and Commandant Coast Guard, Brig Gen Mohamed Saleem.

Commanding Officer of INS Kochi paid a courtesy call on MNDF Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, VCDF Brig Gen Ahmed Ghiyas and Commandant Coast Guard, Brig Gen Mohamed Saleem.

"Commanding Officer of INS Kochi paid a courtesy call on MNDF Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, VCDF Brig Gen Ahmed Ghiyas and Commandant Coast Guard, Brig Gen Mohamed Saleem," the Indian High Commission in Maldives wrote on X.

Indian Navy's Destroyer INS Kochi reaches Malé, accompanying Maldives CGS Huravee upon completion of refit in India.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Navy's Destroyer INS Kochi reached Male, accompanying Maldives CGS Huravee upon completion of refit in India.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted, friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation.

Earlier n January, Maldives Minister Maumoon was on his first official visit to India, where he held bilateral discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the meeting, India handed over defence equipment and stores to the Maldives, as per the island nation's request.

Both sides comprehensively reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence and security cooperation and reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Minister Maumoon appreciated India's historical role as the 'First Responder' for the Maldives and thanked New Delhi for assisting Male in augmenting the modern infrastructural capacities and training of defence & security personnel.

The visit was part of continued high-level engagements between the two sides. It has provided an opportunity to further deepen the bilateral defence and security ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries and the Indian Ocean Region.

