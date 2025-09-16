Indian Naval Ship Kadmatt arrives in Fiji for "goodwill visit"

Suva [Fiji] September 16 : Indian Navy warship INS Kadmatt, an indigenously designed Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, has reached Suva, Fiji, as part of a three-month operational deployment.

The port call, which began on September 15, is aimed at deepening maritime cooperation between India and Fiji while also highlighting the long-standing cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

According to the Navy, such "goodwill visits" reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly foreign countries in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, the Navy also announced that its newly-inducted Diving Support Vessel INS Nistar and the Submarine Rescue Unit (East) have made their maiden port call at Changi Naval Base in Singapore.

The visit, held on September 4, is part of the biennial Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR25), a multinational drill on submarine rescue operations.

As the mothership for Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRVs), INS Nistar will participate in submarine rescue exercises and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) alongside navies from other participating countries in the coming week.

Personnel from the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the High Commission of India in Singapore welcomed the vessel and its crew during the port call, as per Indian Navy.

Personnel from the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the High Commission of India in Singapore welcomed the vessel and its crew during the port call, as per Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy highlighted that the twin deployments demonstrate its growing operational reach and commitment to collaborative security in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

