Indian Naval Ship Mumbai to participate in multi-national Exercise La Perouse

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 18 : Indian Navy's mission deployed indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai, has arrived at Indonesia's Jakarta, to participate in multi-national exercise La Perouse. Navies from India, France, Indonesia, Australia, US, UK, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada will participate in this exercise.

The exercise aims to develop common maritime situational awareness by enhancing the cooperation in the field of maritime surveillance, maritime interdiction operations and air operations along with the conduct of progressive training and information sharing, according to Ministry of Defence press release. The exercise provides an opportunity for like-minded navies to develop closer links in planning, coordination and information sharing for enhanced tactical interoperability.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "The indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai is participating in the fourth edition of the Multinational Exercise LA PEROUSE. This edition will witness participation of personnel/ surface and sub-surface assets from various maritime partners including Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Royal Navy, United States Navy, Indonesian Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy and Royal Canadian Navy."

The exercise will witness complex and advanced multi-domain exercises including surface warfare, anti-air warfare, air-defence, cross deck landings and tactical manoeuvres, as also the constabulary missions such as VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) operations, according to Ministry of Defence press release.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "IndianNavy's mission deployed indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSMumbai arrived at Jakarta, #Indonesia on #15Jan 25 to participate in multi-national exercise #LAPEROUSE25. Exercise #LAPEROUSE would witness navies from France, Indonesia, India, Australia, United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada engaging in advanced level exercises in all three domains of maritime warfare. The exercise provides an opportunity for the participating navies to exchange best practices and further the long standing cooperation among the like-minded nations enhancing collaboration towards safer and secure maritime domain."

Participation of Indian Navy in the exercise showcases the high levels of synergy, coordination and interoperability between the like-minded navies and their commitment to a rules-based international order in the maritime domain, according to the press release.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence noted, "This visit is in consonance with India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) to enhance maritime cooperation and collaboration for safer and secure Indo-Pacific Region."

