Indian Naval Ship Tabar in Spain's Malaga to enhance bilateral ties

Madrid [Spain], August 27 : Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar commanded by Captain MR Harish arrived at Malaga, Spain on Sunday for a two-day visit to enhance the existing bilateral relations between India and Spain, Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

During the two days of stay at Malaga port, the ship's crew will undertake a number of professional interactions with the Spanish Navy. After departure from Malaga, Indian Naval Ship Tabar will also undertake a PASSEX at sea with Spanish Navy Ship Atalaya.

These interactions seek to enhance interoperability between the navies of India and Spain and will also offer an opportunity for both sides to observe and imbibe the 'Best Practices' for each other. The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world.

INS Tabar is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy, according to the Defence Ministry. The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Sword Arm Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

Notably, the relations between India and Spain were established in 1956 with the opening of the Spanish Embassy in New Delhi. India acknowledges the major onus of maritime security on Spain due to Spain's large coastline and has been engaging with Spain through various constructive and collaborative efforts.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the visit by INS Tabar further aims to strengthen these bonds and explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two nations in the maritime domain.

Earlier on August 26, the Indian Embassy in Spain stated that INS Tabar reaches Malaga for a two-day visit and is set to conduct maritime exercises with the Spanish navy.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in Spain stated, "INS Tabar, the Frontline Talwar-class frigate of Indian Navy's Western Fleet, reaches Malaga for a 2 day visit. The ship will conduct maritime exercises with Spanish navy and will participate in various professional interactions. If you're in Malaga, don't give it a miss."

