Indian Naval Ships, submarine and LRMP aircraft reaches Singapore to participate in SIMBEX 23

Singapore, September 20 : As part of the 30th Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX), which has been held annually since 1994 between the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), Indian Naval Ships Ranvijay and Kavaratti and Submarine INS Sindhukesari arrived in Singapore, the Ministry of Defence said.

SIMBEX holds the distinction of being the longest continuous naval exercise that Indian Navy has with any other country.

The two phases of SIMBEX-2023 are the Harbour Phase in Singapore from September 21–24, and the Sea Phase that follows.

The drill also includes participation from the Long-Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I in addition to Ranvijay, Kavaratti, and Sindhukesari, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

The Harbour Phase will witness a wide range of professional interactions, cross-deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) and sports fixtures, aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding between the two navies, the release read.

The two navies' units will work to hone their combat prowess while enhancing their capacity to carry out multi-discipline operations together in the maritime environment.

Notably, the Sea Phase of SIMBEX 23 will involve complex and advanced air defence exercises, gunnery firings, tactical manoeuvres, anti-submarine exercises and other maritime operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor