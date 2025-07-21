Indian Navy bolsters bilateral ties in Indonesia

Jakarta, July 21 Indian Naval Ship (INS) Saryu, an indigenously built Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NOPV) and indigenously designed and built LCU-55 - the fifth ship of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk-IV class - along with Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) Dornier arrived for the post–deployment debriefing and closing ceremony of the 44th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (IND–INDO CORPAT) at Indonesia's Belawan, on Monday.

The 44th edition of IND–INDO CORPAT between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy is being conducted from July 13-21.

"India and Indonesia enjoy a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions. The 44th edition of IND-INDO CORPAT seeks to bolster the maritime cooperation between the two navies and forge strong bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia, in keeping with Government of India's vision MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," the Embassy of India in Jakarta posted on X.

As part of India's vision, the Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with the countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) towards enhancing regional maritime security. This has been through bilateral and multilateral exercises, Coordinated Patrols, Joint EEZ Surveillance, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

India and Indonesia have been carrying out CORPATs twice a year since 2002, with an aim of keeping this vital part of the IOR safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities. CORPATs help build understanding and interoperability between navies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy. It further helps enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information for prevention of smuggling, illegal immigration and for conduct of Search and Rescue (SAR) operations at sea. India and Indonesia have traditionally enjoyed a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, on his first State Visit to India, attended this year's Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. The visit coincided with the 75th Anniversary of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations, a milestone that reflects the enduring friendship and deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto reaffirmed that India and Indonesia, as maritime neighbours and strategic partners, must continue to work to further deepen and broaden the defence cooperation to a robust one.

The Indonesian President welcomed India's interest in enhancing cooperation on maritime security, including its engagement with regional mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of sea lanes of communication. Both leaders also acknowledged the significance of collaborative efforts to achieve safe and secure sea lanes in the region. In this regard, they agreed that there needs to be constant communication to discuss enhancement of maritime safety.

