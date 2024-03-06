Indian Navy commissions INS Jatayu base to strengthen operational reach in Lakshadweep

New Delhi [India], March 6 : The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its second naval base, INS Jatayu at Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep to strengthen its foothold in the region, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.

The INS Jatayu was commissioned in the presence of Adm. R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, Hon'ble Administrator of Lakshadweep, Shri Praful K Patel, V Adm V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

According to the statement, "This milestone event strengthens the Indian Navy's foothold in the Lakshadweep island while extending capacity building, operational reach and sustenance in the region. The establishment of Naval Base at Minicoy will augment connectivity with the mainland, focusing towards comprehensive development of the islands."

The INS Jatayu will be functioning under the operational control of the Naval Officer in Charge (Lakshadweep), Southern Naval Command.

On the occasion, the chief of Naval Staff was presented with a 50-man Guard of Honour and Commander Vrat Baghel, the first commanding officer of the unit, recited the invocation in Sanskrit, followed by the reading of the commissioning warrant.

After the unveiling of the commissioning plaque, the Naval Ensign was hoisted to the tune of the National Anthem. With the last note of the National Anthem, the commissioning pennant was broken on the mast. The commissioning ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command, senior Naval officers and distinguished guests.

On completion of the commissioning ceremony, the Maritime Operations Center at Minicoy was inaugurated and the Chief of the Naval Staff, interacted with the officers and men of the unit and commended them on this momentous occasion.

INS Jatayu will play a significant role in the Indian Navy's operational surveillance while embracing the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

#IndianNavy Commissions #INSJatayu at Minicoy, the southernmost island of Lakshadweep. Another step towards Navy’s efforts to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategically important islands. pic.twitter.com/Bi3BkFia3K — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 6, 2024

