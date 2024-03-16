Indian Navy conducts high stakes operation to rescue crew members of distressed vessel

New Delhi [India], March 16 : In a swift action to combat the distressed call of a merchant vessel, Indian Navy Marine Commandos have launched a major operation to rescue crew members on board a merchant vessel MV Ruen from pirates, Indian Navy officials said on Saturday.

This comes after the onboard crew shared information of the presence of a large number of pirates on the vessel, to which the Indian Navy responded with the launch of an operation to rescue them.

According to the Indian Navy, the Marine Commandos have established communication with pirates and warned them to surrender.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1768845479390130611?s=20

Additionally, if the pirates don't surrender, the Navy has given permission to commandos to take action against them.

As per inputs, the number of pirates on the hijacked vessel MV Ruen has been found to be more than 30. The operation being done over 2,800 km from the Indian shores is expected to be over soon with a large team of Marine Commandos involved in it.

Further details awaited.

