Indian Navy continues to monitor maritime security in north, central Arabian Sea

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Indian Navy continues to monitor the maritime security situation in the North and Central Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden and remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.

Indian Naval ships and aircraft remain mission deployed for maintaining enhanced surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations.

In the last week, Indian Naval Task Groups deployed in the area have investigated a large number of fishing vessels and boarded vessels of interest.

Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft and RPAs are undertaking persistent surveillance over the area.

The Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) and Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) have been closely monitoring white shipping, especially the Indian Flagged Merchant Vessels plying in the area, according to the ministry.

Indian Navy is also coordinating with the Coast Guard to maintain enhanced surveillance within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"Indian Navy is closely monitoring the overall situation in coordination with national maritime agencies and remains committed towards ensuring the safety of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region," the Ministry stated.

