Indian Navy gears up for humanitarian assistance, disaster relief in Myanmar amid Typhoon Yagi

New Delhi [India], September 16 : The Indian Navy has started rapid preparations to deploy Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in response to the devastating flash floods in Myanmar, in response to Typhoon Yagi.

The typhoon, which has originated from the South China Sea, is being recognised as the most powerful storm in Asia this year.

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with the Eastern Fleet, Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation, and INHS Kalyani, has completed the overnight loading of essential relief supplies onto naval ships set to depart from Visakhapatnam.

The supplies include critical items such as HADR gear, drinking water, rations, and medicines. These materials are being sent to Yangon.

"This rapid mobilisation comes despite the short notice, showcasing the Navy's ability to swiftly respond to humanitarian crises in the region," the Ministry stated.

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, informed that, as a part of Operation Sadbhav, the government has dispatched humanitarian aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said, "India launches Operation Sadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard Indian Navy INS Satpura today. @IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam. 10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."

Typhoon Yagi, recognised as the most powerful storm in Asia this year, has had a devastating impact across southern China and Southeast Asia over the past week. The storm, characterised by intense rainfall and powerful winds, initially struck the Philippines, causing over a dozen fatalities.

The storm has been characterised by its intense rainfall and formidable winds, leading to substantial loss of life and extensive damage, CNN reported.

The typhoon first made landfall in the Philippines, where it claimed the lives of over a dozen people. After striking the Philippines, Yagi continued its westward journey, impacting southern China before affecting parts of Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.

Almost a week after it initially hit, many regions in northern Vietnam and northern Thailand are still underwater. The relentless flooding has caused widespread disruption, and communities are facing severe challenges as they attempt to cope with the aftermath.

