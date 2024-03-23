Indian Navy handed over 35 surrendered pirates to Mumbai authorities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : INS Kolkata returned to Mumbai on Saturday with 35 surrendered pirates and handed them over to the local police for further legal action.

This came under the aegis of 'Op Sankalp,' which completed 100 days on Saturday.

"Today, March 24, #INSKolkata returned to #Mumbai with the 35 surrendered pirates & handed them over to the local police for further legal action in accordance with Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti Piracy Act 2022," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, Captain DK Sharma, disclosed in an official statement on X.

Furthermore, the Indian Navy also stated that the Indian Navy has taken decisive steps to address the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on maritime security. Since mid-December 2023, the Indian Navy has intensified its ongoing maritime security operations, responding to emerging threats.

"#IndianNavy has responded to the manifestation of Israel - Hamas conflict in the maritime domain by re-orienting & significantly enhancing the scope of its ongoing #maritimesecurityoperations since mid-Dec 23. The navy undertook proactive actions during the hijacking of Malta Flagged Bulk Carrier MV Ruen on #14Dec 23," Navy spokeperson stated on X.

Additionally, "Today also marks the completion of 100 days of the ongoing #maritimesecurity operations under the aegis of #OpSankalp," he added.

Earlier, in a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, "The navy undertook proactive actions during the hijacking of Malta Flagged Bulk Carrier MV Ruen on December 14."

Today, March 23, marks the completion of 100 days of ongoing maritime security operations under the aegis of 'Op Sankalp'. During this time, the Indian Navy has responded to 18 incidents and has played a pivotal role as the 'First Responder' and 'Preferred Security Partner' in the Indian Ocean Region," the release added.

The significance of IN's contributions has been further underscored with the culmination of actions against the hijacking of MV Ruen.

Additionally, the release emphasised that "Since the last 100 days, the naval ships, aircraft, and Special Forces have demonstrated an unflinching resolve to 'secure the seas' and protect the maritime community from various non-traditional threats present in the region."

"Based on the threat assessment in the region, the Indian Navy is conducting maritime security operations in three areas of operations viz Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas, Arabian Sea and off the East Coast of Somalia," the release added.

