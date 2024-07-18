Indian Navy P-8I aircraft taking part in US' RIMPAC exercise at Pearl Harbour

Hawaii [US], July 18 : The Indian Navy P81 aircraft is taking part in a military drill at Joint Base Pearl Harbour in the US, in the multilateral exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024.

Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam (JBPHH) is a US military base on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

"Watch the #IndianNavy P8I coming in for landing at Joint Base Pearl Harbour, Hickam Airfield, Hawaii after undertaking Anti-Submarine Mission with @USNavy & other participating Navies during the ongoing Multilateral Exercise - #RIMPAC2024," it stated on X.

Watch the #IndianNavy P8I coming in for landing at Joint Base Pearl Harbour, Hickam Airfield, Hawaii after undertaking Anti-Submarine Mission with @USNavy & other participating Navies during the ongoing Multilateral Exercise - #RIMPAC2024.#BridgesOfFriendship@IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/ouGhdchibq— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 18, 2024

Indian multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik, mission deployed in the South China Sea and North Pacific Ocean, reached Pearl Harbour in Hawaii last month on June 29 to take part in the 29th edition of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, which is the world's largest naval exercise.

INS Shivalik sailed into Pearl Harbour on Thursday on completion of JIMEX 24, a bilateral exercise between India and Japan.

"Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate #INSShivalik has arrived at Pearl Harbour, Hawaii to participate in 29th edition of Exercise Rim of the Pacific #RIMPAC24. Harbour Phase, #27Jun - #07Jul, will incl Professional Interactions, Cross Deck Visits, insightful workshops & team building sessions," the Indian Navy posted on X.

The sea phase of RIMPAC-24, divided into three sub-phases will witness ships undertaking basic and advanced level integration exercises during the first two sub-phases.

RIMPAC-24, spanning over six weeks of intense operations and training is aimed at enhancing interoperability and building trust among the navies of friendly foreign countries. Led by the US Navy, approx 29 countries are participating in the current edition of the multi-dimensional exercise.

The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC-24 provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and the security of the world's oceans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor