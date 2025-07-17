Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet ships arrive in Singapore as part of deployment to South East Asia

Singapore City [Singapore], July 17 : Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Satpura, Shakti and Kiltan, under the Command of RAdm Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, arrived at Singapore to a warm welcome from personnel of Singapore Navy and the High Commission of India in Singapore, as per an official statement by the Indian Navy.

"The visit is part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy to South East Asia. This visit is poised to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two maritime nations through a series of engagements and activities," the statement said.

According to the statement, professional interactions with the Singaporean Navy, discussions with academia and engagements with the community, reflect the shared values of both nations are planned during the visit.

The statement underscored how the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy share robust operational relations spanning over three decades of cooperation, coordination and collaboration with regular visits, exchange of best practices and reciprocal training arrangements. The current deployment underscores the strong linkages between both the navies.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of extensive high-level interactions during his visit to Singapore, underscoring the importance India attaches to its ties with the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted in an official statement on Sunday.

EAM Jaishankar visited Singapore on July 13. During the visit, he called on the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

The MEA noted in its statement that the leaders reviewed progress of the outcomes of Prime Minister's visit and the 2nd round of India Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), which included areas of investments, industrial parks, semiconductors, infrastructure, skill development and connectivity. They also exchanged views on ASEAN, Indo-Pacific and global developments.

EAM Jaishankar also met Teo Chee Hean, former Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security and Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings. Their discussion focused on transformation underway in India and opportunities for Temasek to expand its investments in India.

MEA underlined in its statement that the visit is part of continued high-level exchanges between two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Singapore.

