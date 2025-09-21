Indian Navy's INS Satpura arrives in Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 21 : The Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate, INS Satpura, arrived in Colombo on Sunday to a warm reception from personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy.

In a post on X, SpokespersonNavy wrote, "#IndianNavy's indigenous stealth frigate #INSSatpura, arrived at Colombo to a heartening welcome by the personnel of @srilanka_navy showcasing both nations' enduring friendship & joint commitment to regional peace and prosperity."

The ship will engage in professional interactions, rescue and force protection drills, yoga and sports fixtures with the Sri Lankan Navy.

"Commanding Officer called on RAdm SJ Kumara, Commander Western Naval Area. Discussions held on enhancing bilateral naval cooperation & joint activities to boost operational synergy - furthering partnership under Govt of India's #NeighbourhoodFirst & #MAHASAGAR initiative," the post added.

According to the MEA, India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour, and the relationship between the two countries dates back more than 2,500 years, sharing a strong civilizational and historical connection.

Sri Lanka has a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision, as per MEA.

The bilateral relations are mature and diversified, encompassing all areas of contemporary relevance. The shared cultural and social heritage of the two countries and the extensive people-to-people interaction of their citizens provide the foundation to build a multifaceted partnership.

India- Sri Lanka bilateral relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges.

