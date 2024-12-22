Indian Navy's INSV Tarini reaches New Zealand after covering 6,500km

Lyttelton [New Zealand], December 22 : Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition, reached the Lyttelton Harbour on Sunday after covering approximately 6,500km from Fremantle in Australia in 28 days, as per a statement by Indian Navy.

The Indian crew was received by the representatives from the HCI Wellington, the Defence Attache, Royal New Zealand Navy & members of the Maori Community, the statement said.

In a post on X, the Navy Spokesperson said, "INSV Tarini reached Lyttelton Harbour, New Zealand, today 22 December 2024, covering 3,550 nm (approx 6,500 km) from Fremantle, Australia in 28 Days. The leg was challenging with strong winds and waves. The crew was received by the representatives from the HCI Wellington, the Defence Attache, Royal New Zealand Navy & members of the Maori Community."

Earlier on Friday, INSV Tarini sighted Little Solander and Solander Islands, part of New Zealand's southern island chain.

On November 29, the INSV Tarini crossed the Cape Leeuwin, which is the Gateway to the Southern Ocean and often referred to as the Edge of the World.

The Navy spokesperson said in a post on X, "At 1445 hours IST on 29 Nov 24, Lt Cdr Dilna K & Lt Cdr Roopa A achieved a significant milestone in their historic expedition by crossing Cape Leeuwin, which is the Gateway to the Southern Ocean & often referred to as the Edge of the World! This marks a crucial step in their journey as they prepare to face even more challenging conditions in the days ahead. Their determination & resilience continue to inspire as they chart their course through one of the most demanding stretches of their voyage."

The INSV Tarini sailed out from Fremantle, Australia on November 24 for the second leg of the NSP-II's expedition to Lyttelton, New Zealand. Tarini and her intrepid crew were seen off by an enthusiastic crowd cheering for the safe passage to Lyttelton, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Navika Sagar Parikrama-II (NSP-II), which was flagged off by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on October 2, is an Indian Navy expedition undertaking a dual-handed circumnavigation of the earth by two women officers of the Navy onboard 56ft INSV Tarini.

