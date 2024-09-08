Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft arrives in Darwin for multinational maritime exercise

Darwin, Sep 8 Indian Navy's state-of-the-art Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I has touched down in Darwin as the 16th edition of Australia's premier multinational maritime warfare activity 'Exercise Kakadu 2024' kicked off on Sunday.

Warships, helicopters, maritime patrol aircraft and personnel from over 30 nations are participating in the exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

"Svaagat India! The Indian Navy's P-8I Poseidon has touched down in Darwin for Exercise Kakadu 2024. This year's exercise will feature maritime patrol aircraft from five nations, warships from over 10 and more than 3,000 armed forces personnel," the RAN posted on X Sunday afternoon while welcoming the Indian contingent.

The last edition of the exercise, held in 2022, also saw the participation of a P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft of the Indian Navy along with INS Satpura - the frontline warship of the Eastern Fleet.

"Kakadu is the largest and most significant international exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, it deepens relationships and interoperability between participating armed forces. Australia is a maritime nation that, like our neighbours, derives prosperity from access to the sea - assured by a strong Navy and strong partnerships," Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Australia's Chief of Navy, said on Sunday.

The theme for this year's exercise is 'Regional Cooperation through Trusted and Proven Partnerships'.

"Kakadu provides an excellent opportunity for officers, sailors and aviators to practice their skills in a range of tactical maritime activities. This year the focus is on interoperability with greater integration of our international partners in all aspects of the exercise," Hammond added.

According to the Australian Defence Ministry, building on the success of 2022, this year's exercise will feature a multinational Exercise Control element housed at RAAF Base Darwin to coordinate air, sea and subsurface activities across the full spectrum or maritime warfare from mission planning and constabulary operations up to high end anti-submarine warfare and air defence exercises.

"There’s no economic security without maritime security. Each of the countries participating in Kakadu is united in this perspective and our shared commitment to keeping our nations safe, secure, and strong," said Vice Admiral Hammond.

Besides the at-sea exercise programme, the harbour phase will consist of briefings, a Fleet Commanders and Senior Leaders' conference, ceremonies, and cultural, social and sporting events.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor