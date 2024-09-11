Indian Navy's P8I aircraft reaches Australia's Darwin to participate in Exercise Kakadu

Darwin [Australia], September 11 : The Indian Navy's P8I aircraft, led by Commanding Officer Captain Ajay Kanwar, has reached Australia's Darwin to participate in the 16th edition of Exercise Kakadu 2024.

The Indian Navy will participate in the exercise alongside more than 30 nations with the theme of 'Regional Cooperation through Trusted and Proven Partnerships.'

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "#IndianNavy's P8I aircraft led by Capt Ajay Kanwar, Commanding Officer, #INAS316, reached Darwin, #Australia to participate in the 16th edition of #ExKakadu 2024 (07-20 Sep 24). #IndianNavy will participate in the multinational exercise with over 30 nations with the theme Regional Cooperation through Trusted & Proven Partnerships."

Australia's biggest warfare exercise-Kakadu, incorporates warships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft from attending countries.

"Kakadu is an important exercise hosted by RAN as it deepens relationships and interoperability between participating armed forces. Australia is a maritime nation which like its neighbours, derives prosperity from access to the sea - backed by a strong Navy and ties." Chief of Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said.

"Kakadu provides an excellent opportunity for army men to exercise their professionalism in a range of tactical maritime activities. This year the focus would be on interoperability with greater integration of Australia's international partners in all aspects of the exercise," he added.

Building on the success of 2022, this year's exercise will feature a multinational Exercise Control element housed at RAAF Base Darwin to coordinate air, sea and subsurface activities across the full spectrum or maritime warfare from mission planning and constabulary operations up to high end anti-submarine warfare and Air Defence exercises.

"There's no economic security without maritime security," Vice Admiral Hammond said.

"Each of the countries participating in Kakadu is united in this perspective and our shared commitment to keeping our nations safe, secure, and strong," he added.

The at-sea exercise program is complimented by a harbour phase comprising of briefings, a Fleet Commanders and Senior Leaders' conference, ceremonies, and cultural, social and sporting events.

