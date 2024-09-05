Indian officials conduct study mission in Europe to strengthen security, defence ties

Brussels [Belgium], September 5 : With a view to further strengthen security and defence cooperation, the European Union (EU) organised in Europe a three-day study visit for senior Indian officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Senior Indian officials from MEA and MOD briefed on EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) during visits to EU institutions in Brussels, Belgium and EU Naval Force Operation (EUNAVFOR) ATALANTA headquarters in Rota, Spain, from September 2-4, 2024

Facilitated by the EU Delegation to India and the EU co-funded Enhancing Security Cooperation In and with Asia (ESIWA) project, the visit aimed to familiarise Indian officials with the EU's security and defence mechanisms while exploring potential cooperation in CSDP missions and in the Indo-Pacific, a press release by the delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan said.

Notably, the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division, MEA, and accompanied by Captain (Navy) Fabrizio Falzi, Defence Attache of the EU Delegation to India.

The Indian officials' three-day study mission began with detailed briefings and discussions at the European External Action Service (EEAS), in particular the Directorate for Security and Defence Policy, the European Security and Defence College and the European Union Military Staff.

Representatives from the European Maritime Security Agency and FRONTEX also engaged with the Indian delegation to further define possible areas of mutual interest and cooperation between the EU and the Indian Coast Guard.

Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the EU to India, highlighted that the visit emphasises the commitment by India-EU on boosting security and defence relations. He said, "This visit highlights the shared commitment of India and the EU to strengthening security and defence ties. Maritime security is a common concern and prime focus for cooperation, as exemplified by the EU NAVFOR and Indian Navy respective operations in the Indian Ocean."

He added, "Through such visits we can build a deeper mutual understanding, which is essential for advancing cooperation. To take our partnership to new heights, we aim to establish more permanent staff-to-staff interactions, including with military personnel. This will boost our joint operational effectiveness in tackling challenges we face at sea, but also on land and in cyberspace."

Commenting on EU NAVFOR operations, Delphin added that the Indo-Pacific area is strategically crucial for India and the EU. "The Indo-Pacific region is a vital hub of strategic importance to both India and the EU due to the growing interdependence of global economies and the importance of maritime supply chains. We're committed to forging stronger cooperation with India to ensure free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order, address common security challenges, and promote peace and stability in the region," Delphin said.

The EU's CSDP enables the Union to take a leading role in peacekeeping operations, conflict prevention, and international security. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA is a key component of the EU's CSDP and naval diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. India remains one of the most relevant actors and partners in the security and defence cooperation, including maritime security in the Indo-Pacific Region, the release said.

Notably, Indian and EU officials benefitted from peer-to-peer exchange and a deeper understanding of each other's strategic and operational frameworks in the context of the CSDP, as well as a better understanding of the EU's collective efforts in peacekeeping, conflict prevention, and strengthening international security, as set out in the EU's strategic vision for an EU-India Strategic Partnership.

The visit to the EUNAVFOR ATALANTA Operation's headquarters in Rota, Spain, highlighted the EU's maritime CSDP activities in the Horn of Africa and the Western Indian Ocean, rounding off the Indian delegation's visit with an opportunity to see first-hand the EU's maritime security operations centre.

In August 2023, the EUNAVFOR ATALANTA flagship, ITS Durand De La Penne, conducted a joint activity at sea with the Indian destroyer INS Visakhapatnam in the framework of the EU's strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The cooperation between EUNAVFOR ATALANTA and ASPIDES with the Indian Navy is fundamental to further enhance the security and freedom of navigation in this strategical area, both for India and the EU.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor